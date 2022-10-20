Mom of Four Says End of March or Early April Is the Best Time to Get Pregnant
When is the best time to have a baby? Well, the obvious answer would be when you're ready. But if someone asked you what time of year would you want to conceive and start your pregnancy journey, would you have a particular month in mind?
One TikTok creator, who is also a mother of four with a fifth due in December, just laid out when she thinks the best time of year is to get pregnant. And while I personally wouldn't choose that timeline for myself, points were definitely made and her argument is strong.
Mom of four says this is the best month to get pregnant in.
TikTok user Amanda Ivanelli (@aivanelli) is currently in her fifth pregnancy. She's due in December, per her TikTok bio. And it seems that she's really loving the timeline of her current pregnancy. Hence the following video.
“Hear me out. You get pregnant, end of March slash early April," says Amanda at the start of her TikTok. And her reasons as to why are pretty solid.
She explains that if you get pregnant in early spring, you'll be just the right amount of pregnant for swimsuit season. Your bump will be "cute" and you'll still be able to rock your bikinis.
And then what comes after summer? Spooky season, of course. "You roll into fall and you get to drink pumpkin spice lattes and eat all the Halloween candy," Amanda quips.
But the best part of this timeline is that "you’re at your biggest for Thanksgiving," she continues.
"You pop out that baby before Christmas. Christmas with a newborn. You get to cheers for New Year's Eve. Your first night of drinking. And then, the best part: you’re skinny before summer," she says as she ends her video.
Honestly, as a foodie, I can see where she's coming from.
In the comment section, some users loved her logic.
But others weren't too keen on it.
One user, who said her son was born in December, claimed it was "expensive and stressful" to have a child that time of the year.
Another piggybacked onto that, saying she would hate being born near such a major spending holiday like Christmas.
One person viewed it from an astrological perspective and pointed out that the child would likely be a Scorpio or Sagittarius, which is a major no from her.
Bottom line: While it would be great to be able to schedule our pregnancy for our favorite time(s) of year, the truth is that it happens when it happens. Getting pregnant is easier said than done and sometimes couples are trying for months on end to conceive.
So if you are lucky enough to become pregnant when you wanted to, consider yourself lucky. And for the rest of us, your body will decide which month is the best month for you to get pregnant. And it will be perfect.