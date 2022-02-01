Betty White May Not Have Had Children of Her Own but She Had a Lot of Love to Give

In a 2011 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Betty said she never regretted her decision not to have children because she's so compulsive when it comes to things she loves. "I know that if I had ever gotten pregnant, of course that would’ve been my whole focus, but I didn’t choose to have children because I’m focused on my career, and I don’t think, as compulsive as I am, that I could manage both.” She did love Allen though, very much.