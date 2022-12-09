'One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince Lost Her Husband to a Lightning Strike
Five months after One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince lost her husband William Friend to a lightning strike, she's finally started to discuss the loss and what happened in the moments leading up to his death. In an interview with Good Morning America, Bevin talked about her memories of that day and explained what her husband had said in the moments just before he was killed.
During the interview, Bevin explained that she, her husband, and family were out on a boat near their home in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. They could see a storm coming in but were monitoring it closely and didn't believe there was any urgent reason to get off the water.
Bevin Prince said her husband William Friend died instantly.
Though Bevin and her husband, William Friend, didn't believe the storm was a direct danger to them, it proved to be devastating. William was struck and killed in an instant, and although efforts were made to resuscitate him, they were unsuccessful.
Bevin added that, in the moments before his death, William said that he was so satisfied that he would gladly die in that boat.
"Right before it hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, 'If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I wanna be,'" Bevin explained. Just minutes later, the lightning struck and ultimately killed him.
The 'One Tree Hill' star says it was her husband's time.
As the interview continued, Bevin said that she had come to accept her husband's shocking death.
"I believe it was really his time," Bevin said, noting that there was "a lot of divinity" in his death. He was 33 years old at the time of his death, he died on July 3, and Bevin believes that his exact time of death was 3:13 pm.
"Knowing that all of the resources were there to potentially save him," Bevin continued. "I have to believe that something bigger beyond me was calling him."
Bevin added that her husband was "one of the funniest people" she'd ever met, and said that he had inspired her to live a more purposeful and deliberate life.
"Will lived such a life of purpose," Bevin said. "I feel a responsibility to carry that on and to find my own way to continue to serve in his honor. And that's what my life will be now." Bevin has been silent on social media since William's death, but fans offered plenty of support in the wake of the news.
Her husband's death changed the course of Bev's life forever. Hopefully, though, his memory continues to inspire her and lift her up in the way she seemed to suggest it did during her interview on Good Morning America.