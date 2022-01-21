CBS's 'Good Sam' Will Give 'One Tree Hill' Fans an Unexpected Reunion

Actress and activist Sophia Bush is "the most excited [she's] ever been" about heading the new series, which she also produces. In fact, she's so psyched on her role in the CBS drama that she invited some familiar faces to join her.

Yes, Good Sam will serve as a reunion, of sorts, for Sophia and her fellow One Tree Hill castmates. But audiences are clamoring to know: Who are One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz going to play on Good Sam?