Chad Michael Murray Thinks a 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Is Almost Inevitable

If there's one thing many One Tree Hill fans want, it's a reboot, a revival, or something wherein all of their favorite characters come back for one last hurrah. This could also be a "last hurrah" that spans several more seasons, but they're not too picky. And when former One Tree Hill star, Chad Michael Murray , revealed that he thinks a reboot is in the future, it sent some of those fans into a tailspin.

One Tree Hill ended in 2012 after nine seasons, though the final was almost half the size of previous seasons. Still, the show gave provided solid conclusions to the main characters' stories, including a little flash-forward that shows Haley and Nathan's son, Jamie, following in his dad and uncle's footsteps and becoming a Tree Hill Raven.

It ended in a way that satisfied most fans, but they've always been keen on getting more.