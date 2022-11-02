Bianca Kajlich From 'The Winchesters' Is Married to a Famous Radio Host

Bianca Kajlich was previously married to professional soccer player Landon Donovan from December 2006 to December 2010. However, two years after her divorce, she married radio host Michael Catherwood.

Michael, also known as Psycho Mike, is recognized for his work on KROQ-FM on the Kevin and Bean show, as well as being co-host of Loveline. He has also made TV appearances on Live with Regis and Kelly, Dancing With the Stars, and Bad Girls Club, to name a few.

More recently, he hosts the podcast Swole Patrol, which is "a comprehensive and unflinching look at the world of health and fitness," as well as Mikey Like You, a "health podcast for the underdog in all of us." A quick look at his Instagram tells us that he's super into fitness and has a big following, clocking in at 213,000 followers.