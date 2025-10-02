'The Amazing Race' Season 38 Features a Strong Connection to 'Big Brother' More than 800 people have participated in the popular CBS competition, turning it into a network television blockbuster. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 2 2025, 5:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @theamazingrace

If someone is watching The Amazing Race for the first time, it could be difficult to explain to them just how unpredictable the reality competition is. Contestants go through obstacles all over the world, with everyone looking to go home with a substantial cash prize. The competition in The Amazing Race intensifies as the participants reach every new checkpoint on the race's route.

As if The Amazing Race wasn't wonderful by itself, Season 38 features a strong connection to another reality blockbuster hit. Big Brother isn't about winning a race, but the program has also become a landmark for CBS. How is Season 38 of The Amazing Race connected to Big Brother? Here's what we know about the creative reality competition crossover. Two of reality television's biggest fandoms come together for one major event.

'The Amazing Race' Season 38 features former 'Big Brother' contestants.

Season 38 of The Amazing Race is all about people who survived a trip to Big Brother. According to Deadline, all thirteen teams from this particular installment of the show feature a former Big Brother star and their loved ones. Siblings, romantic partners, parents, and more join Big Brother alumni members to chase the $1 million cash prize in a competition that promises to deliver drama, twists, and turns.

The talk of the town is the only team to be exclusively represented by Big Brother cast members. Kyland Young (Season 23) and Taylor Hale (Season 24) are a couple, but they never expected their romantic journey to lead them towards The Amazing Race. Not everything in the competition will be about romantic love. Siblings can provide plenty of support as well, which is why Rubina Bernabe (Season 26) recruited her own sister to get the job done.

Hannah Chaddah (Season 23) and Natalie Negrotti (Season 18) also brought their sisters along for the ride. The most peculiar team dynamics are the ones established between team Angela Murray (Season 26) and Chelsie Baham (Big Brother 26). The parent and child pairings will compete against a field full of couples and siblings.

Phil Keoghan returns as the host of 'The Amazing Race.'

Such a massive crossover requires a host that can step up to the challenge. Phil Keoghan returns as the host of The Amazing Race, after being at the center of the show's previous thirty-seven installments. The presenter has plenty of experience with the competition after so many years of working for CBS. If there's one person on the planet who can predict which Big Brother duo is going to win, it should be the man who guided all of the show's previous winners.

