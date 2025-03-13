Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race' Season 37 Tonight? Weekly Update Who has left the fierce competition so far? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 13 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Season 37 of The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, premiered on March 5, 2025, with 14 teams competing for a massive $1 million prize — one of the largest payouts in reality competition history. Each team is made up of two people with a pre-existing relationship — family, friendship, or romance — and they must tackle a series of mental and physical challenges while racing around the world.

Article continues below advertisement

According to CBS, this season features the largest cast in the show's history, so the competition is tougher than ever. But in the end, only one team can take home the grand prize. We're tracking the race week by week, giving you a full breakdown of who gets eliminated. Here’s who’s been sent home so far.

Who went home this week on 'The Amazing Race' Season 37?

Source: CBS

Retired firefighters and best friends Mark Crawford and Larry Graham, based in Tennessee, were the first team eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 37 after hitting a "Fork in the Road." They opted to learn a Chinese lion dance in Hong Kong, but the challenge proved to be tougher than expected. Struggling to deliver, they ultimately landed in last place — bringing their race to an end and sending them packing.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney: Week 1, Season 37

Source: CBS

Sisters Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney were the second team eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 37 during the premiere episode, following best buds Mark and Larry’s exit. Phil couldn’t get enough of Jackye and Lauren’s big smiles, but their journey came to an end after they arrived in Hong Kong. They gave it everything they had, Jackye powered through the steps challenge, and Lauren crushed the rock-climbing Roadblock, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the race.

Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato: Week 2, Season 37

Source: CBS

Retired Chicago police chief Ernest Cato and his daughter, Bridget Cato, were eliminated in Week 2 of The Amazing Race Season 37. The father-daughter duo started strong, but Ernest struggled with the drum routine.