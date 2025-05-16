'The Amazing Race' Season 37 Finale Features a Dedication to Jack Walworth — Who Is He? 'The Amazing Race's' Season 37 finale features a tribute to Jack Walworth. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 16 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Despite what fans think of the way Season 37 of The Amazing Race ended, there's no doubt that they were all glued to their screens to tune in to the event that crowned Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge as the winners. The best friends traveled thousands of miles around the world and were named the winners in Miami, Fla. But the end of the finale, which pays tribute to a man by the name of Jack Walworth with text on the screen, left some fans wondering what it was all about.

One of the winning Season 37 competitors is also named Jack, but the name on the screen in an apparent memoriam is not about him. Instead, it's a man who was attached to the reality competition show for years, even if viewers never saw his face. So, who is Jack Walworth and what does he have to do with The Amazing Race? A lot, actually.

Who was Jack Walworth on 'The Amazing Race'?

At the end of the finale, text appears on the screen that says, "Travel safe, Jack." Jack wasn't a cast member, but the name is certainly important for the series as a whole. Jack worked as a producer on The Amazing Race for years, according to his IMDb profile, and he spent years traveling with the crew.

Although there is no obituary online to confirm his passing, in December 2024, his official Facebook profile featured a post from Jack's wife and child. At the time, they wrote, "He hasn't been well and we wanted to reach out to his friends and see if anyone would like to send us videos talking about special memories or moments you've had with Jack, what you love about him and the magic he brings to this world."

Jack served as a producer on the long-running CBS reality show from 2006 until 2025. He was also nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in the show. According to his personal website, the outdoors and adventure were always important to him. His website features photos of Jack from his travels with The Amazing Race and other shows he worked on during his decades-long career in producing and directing.

"Working with some of the most creative, talented people in television, he brings a patience and persistence to lead a project team to completion and give it legs for future seasons," Jack's website says about The Amazing Race producer. "His life experience adds maturity in an industry of constant, dramatic change but with the same needs: To attract and hold viewers in a variety of formats while integrating organic sponsors in real stories."

Jack Walworth also worked on other shows.