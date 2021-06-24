Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word at the beginning of Beyoncé's "Lemonade," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.

But what about her personal life? Big Freedia has had so many successes in her career, but she tends to keep her love life private. Some people believe she got married, but here's what we know about what actually happened.

Is Big Freedia married?

Even though Freedia doesn't talk about it much, she's been with the same man for over 10 years. In 2017, she was engaged to be married to a guy named Devon. This was a big deal for her considering she used to date guys who were closeted about their sexuality before him. She told WNYC Studios that the two met in Houston.

Even though they did get engaged and even made it to the wedding chapel, ultimately, they didn't get married. On Freedia's former reality show Big Freedia Bounces Back, there is a flashback in a deleted scene where we do see her leaving Devon at the altar. During the scene, we see her riding away from the venue on the phone with someone, saying, "I could not do this."

