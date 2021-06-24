Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her WeddingBy Kori Williams
The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word at the beginning of Beyoncé's "Lemonade," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
But what about her personal life? Big Freedia has had so many successes in her career, but she tends to keep her love life private. Some people believe she got married, but here's what we know about what actually happened.
Is Big Freedia married?
Even though Freedia doesn't talk about it much, she's been with the same man for over 10 years. In 2017, she was engaged to be married to a guy named Devon. This was a big deal for her considering she used to date guys who were closeted about their sexuality before him. She told WNYC Studios that the two met in Houston.
Even though they did get engaged and even made it to the wedding chapel, ultimately, they didn't get married. On Freedia's former reality show Big Freedia Bounces Back, there is a flashback in a deleted scene where we do see her leaving Devon at the altar. During the scene, we see her riding away from the venue on the phone with someone, saying, "I could not do this."
In that deleted scene, Devon asks Freedia why she ran away from their wedding even though she said she was ready to get married. He calls her a runaway bride. "I didn't go through with the wedding at the chapel because I still have so much hanging over my head," she said in a confessional. "I have legal issues. Most importantly, I'm focused on my career because if I don't work, we don't eat."
Are Big Freedia and Devon still together?
Yes, it looks like even though Freedia and Devon didn't get married back in 2017, they are still together and going strong. On Valentine's Day, 2021, Freedia posted the two of them on her Instagram. "Happy Lovers Day from us to you and yours," she said in the caption with a bunch of heart emojis.
It's reported that Freedia and Devon met thanks to mutual friends. She told WNYC Studios that she met him while she was living in Houston for two years after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.
As of right now, it looks like Freedia and Devon are still engaged, but there's no word on when the two will actually get married or if they've made plans. She did say on her reality show that she wants to focus on her career to make sure that they will be taken care of, but she didn't say what exactly that means for her or when she would feel comfortable making the commitment.