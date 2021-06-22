Believe It or Not, Lana Rhoades Was Married for Quite Some Time

Believe It or Not, Lana Rhoades Was Married for Quite Some TimeBy Chris Barilla
Jun. 22 2021, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
There has been quite a whirlwind of rumors recently surrounding Lana Rhoades' love life, mostly centering around who the father of her child could be and who she is currently dating. However, not many people know that the adult actress-turned-social media personality was actually in a pretty long-term marriage at one point.
This may come as a shock, but Lana indeed tied the knot when she was younger and enjoyed a fairly lengthy but private marriage for some years. So, who exactly is Lana's ex-husband, and what do we know of their time together? Here are all of the known details.
Lana Rhoades' ex-husband was actually together with her for about five years.
Information regarding their relationship has largely been wiped off of the internet, but some remaining sparse records contain enough tidbits to piece together what Lana's marriage was like. Reports indicate that she got married at just 18 to a man named Jon, who goes by BigDad_87 on Instagram. She has also referred to him as "JJ" in posts online from their relationship.
His account is private and few details are known about him, but from vlogs during their marriage, some information can be acquired. Jon is Syrian and seems to be an avid automotive enthusiast as well as a foodie. The pair seemed to have some chemistry from a young age, dating and then splitting before Lana took up work in the pornography industry.
Once she transitioned largely away from that and honed in on premium subscriber content and her social media, she and Jon began a relationship again. The two were together for about five years before splitting, and virtually no details are known about their divorce.
Jon hasn't ever spoken about the time he and Lana spent together either, and in almost all remaining video accounts of them together, he seems fairly reserved and much less outgoing than his bubbly ex-wife.
That leaves the question, though, what Lana's romantic life is like in 2021.
Nowadays, Lana is embattled with plenty of rumors about her romantic life.
Whether it be allegations of romantic involvement with everyone from TikTok star Bryce Hall to NBA legend Kevin Durant, Lana has had her fair share of public speculation about her private life as of late. Nonetheless, the most constant face in her life since divorcing Jon has undoubtedly been Mike Majlak, who has had an on-and-off relationship with Lana virtually ever since she and Jon split.
Beyond that, pregnancy rumors have also been a big part of Lana's public image as of late, with constant speculation over who could be the parent of her child. She confirmed the pregnancy on social media, but never insinuated who the father could be.
Stay tuned for more details as they become available!