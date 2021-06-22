Believe It or Not, Lana Rhoades Was Married for Quite Some Time

There has been quite a whirlwind of rumors recently surrounding Lana Rhoades' love life, mostly centering around who the father of her child could be and who she is currently dating. However, not many people know that the adult actress-turned-social media personality was actually in a pretty long-term marriage at one point.

This may come as a shock, but Lana indeed tied the knot when she was younger and enjoyed a fairly lengthy but private marriage for some years. So, who exactly is Lana's ex-husband, and what do we know of their time together? Here are all of the known details.

Lana Rhoades' ex-husband was actually together with her for about five years.

Information regarding their relationship has largely been wiped off of the internet, but some remaining sparse records contain enough tidbits to piece together what Lana's marriage was like. Reports indicate that she got married at just 18 to a man named Jon, who goes by BigDad_87 on Instagram. She has also referred to him as "JJ" in posts online from their relationship.

His account is private and few details are known about him, but from vlogs during their marriage, some information can be acquired. Jon is Syrian and seems to be an avid automotive enthusiast as well as a foodie. The pair seemed to have some chemistry from a young age, dating and then splitting before Lana took up work in the pornography industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Once she transitioned largely away from that and honed in on premium subscriber content and her social media, she and Jon began a relationship again. The two were together for about five years before splitting, and virtually no details are known about their divorce.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement