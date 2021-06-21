Lana Rhoades Reflects on Her Time in Prison and Numerous Previous Arrests

Although Lana Rhoades has been in the news a lot recently thanks to rumors surrounding her pregnancy, that isn't the one and only time that she has made headlines. In fact, Lana has shocked her millions of fans plenty of times in her career, including one time last year when she got very candid about her run-ins with the law.

Indeed, Lana has actually been to prison, and the time she spent there was very influential when it came to the person she would grow into as both a celebrity and as an individual. So, what are the known details of Lana's prison sentence? How many times has she been arrested, what did it teach her, and what other related details do we know? Keep reading to find out!

Lana Rhoades actually spent some time in prison when she was only 16 years old.

During the Sep. 30, 2020, episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Lana opened up about the time that she spent in prison, revealing that she was incarcerated at a much younger age than you'd probably expect. She was barely 16 when she went to prison. Indeed, the former adult star used to run with a group of criminals who robbed houses and perpetrated other offenses.

"I was just with people who were doing stuff. Basically, I had a boyfriend and he had friends — shady people. They were older than me. They break in houses, they do all that type of stuff and I was just with them," she explained during the appearance, maintaining that she never personally stole anything from anyone's house. Lana previously admitted to Logan Paul during his podcast that she was incarcerated at 16 years old and spent over a year in prison.

While many would likely look back at that harsh sentence with contempt, the star reflects on it fondly. Lana even said during her appearance on Call Her Daddy, "Going to prison was probably the best thing that ever happened to me because I was on such a bad path in my life." Beyond that, she also admitted to being arrested 20 times prior to that prison stint and having a problem with "hardcore drugs."

"I never really did drugs again after I got out. I barely drink, never committed a crime after. I think I wouldn’t be where I am today if I wouldn’t have went [sic]," she said, adding, "It saved me."