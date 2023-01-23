Big Marc Is Going to Give the 405 a Run for Their Money on 'Street Outlaws' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

There isn't a season of Street Outlaws that goes by without heart-pumping thrills, and this current iteration is no exception. Fans are already familiar with the show's core cast, but now a new challenger will be trying to take the throne, putting the 405 to the test.

Leading the opposing crew is Big Marc, a veteran of the racing game. So, what do we know about him? In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, take a sneak peek at the showdown between Big Marc and the 405.

Big Marc and his crew threaten the 405 crew on 'Street Outlaws.'

Is the 405 crew about to face their toughest battle yet? In an exclusive obtained by us, the Jan. 30, 2023 episode of Street Outlaws will show Big Marc facing off against the 405, and tensions run high rather quickly. In a confessional interview, longtime Street Outlaws star Murder Nova explained that there's "no doubt about it, Big Marc and his crew are going to be looking to knock our heads off."

But, Murder Nova is confident that the 405 crew is up for the challenge and can race on small tires. So, will Big Marc and his team overtake the 405 crew?

Who is Big Marc on 'Street Outlaws'?

At the time of writing, there are few details about the new Street Outlaws challenger, Big Marc. But, that doesn't mean that he isn't coming on with a bang. In a YouTube video posted on June 30, 2020, Daddy Dave steals Big Marc's Ford Mustang to put some new wheels on it as a surprise for Marc's birthday.

In the video, Daddy Dave explained that he and Big Marc have been friends for over a quarter of a century. He explained that the Oklahoma-based racer has an impressively large collection of cars, but mocked his wheel choice on his Mustang. By the end of the video, Big Marc's friends gave his car a makeover that saw the whole gang laughing and smiling.