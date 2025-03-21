The Biggest Gator Ever Caught on ‘Swamp People’ Is an Absolute Monster 900lbs! By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 21 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: History Channel

Swamp People chronicles the daily lives of central Louisiana alligator hunters who track down the prehistoric reptiles. These creatures serve a variety of purposes, but usually, their bodies are used for hides and meat. Fans of the show have seen their fair share of legal gator kills over its now 16 seasons on the History Channel. However, what was the biggest gator ever caught on the program?

What's the biggest gator ever caught on 'Swamp People'?

The largest gator that was caught on the series had an ominous nickname: "The Monster of Monster Marsh." One needn't imagine why it earned this moniker, as it was a fitting one. According to A-Z Animals, a cast member of the series was able to take down a 13-foot and 5-inch beast that weighed a whopping 900lbs.

While that sounds like an impossibly large and terrifying animal for anyone to encounter, let alone kill, there have been other gators recorded that were even more redoubtable in size. The distinction for the largest alligator ever recorded was found in Gainesville, Fla.

It purportedly spanned 19 feet and 2 inches and clocked in at an unbelievable 1,043 pounds. Reptile Knowledge writes that alligators rarely ever reach this size, however. But there are stories of even bigger gators being captured. Although there is no official record of the beast's weight, Edward "Ned" McElhenny — yes, the same person who is responsible for the popular Tabasco sauce brand — is rumored to be the world record holder for the largest gator ever hunted.

The aforementioned website writes the hot sauce specialist also encountered an equally long alligator at 19 feet and 2 inches. However, it's weight was estimated to be much higher. At the time, the reptile was a purported 2,000lbs.

How much do 'Swamp People' make per gator?

If you've got a burning desire to hunt alligators and want to know if it's a potentially lucrative business, you should know that the bigger the gator, the bigger the payday.

Gators that are above 13 feet long can fetch hunters $420 each. If it hits the 12-foot mark, expect $390. Any alligators that are below 5 feet in length will net folks around $50. Furthermore, gator prices are often measured per foot, but the larger the reptile is, the higher the rate of sale.

For massive gators, folks can expect around $30 per foot. On the smaller end that value drops dramatically to $10 per foot. Of course, as with any good or service, these prices fluctuate by market availability and demand.

