What Is 'Swamp People' Star Daniel Edgar's Net Worth? Probably Higher Than You'd Think Daniel's a hard worker with three generations of outdoorsmen behind him and a few ahead as well. By Ivy Griffith Published March 21 2025, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: A&E/History

History's series Swamp People is like a peek into an alien world. With mangroves sporting roots that reach above the water, airboats, alligators, snakes, and murky brown water galore, the series allows the average person to enjoy a glimpse of a world that only the hardiest and toughest people inhabit.

People like Daniel Edgar, patriarch of the Edgar family on Swamp People. Daniel is a champion swamp survivalist who doesn't spare words, but what is his net worth? Here's what we know about Daniel's net worth and the way he works with his family on Swamp People.

Source: A&E/History

What is 'Swamp People' star Daniel Edgar's net worth?

In 2011, Daniel co-founded Louisiana Bait Products with his son, once again capitalizing on his family's skills and generational knowledge. With a combination of family business and reality TV, Daniel's estimated net worth is around $4 million.

Daniel Edgar Reptile hunter, fisherman, trapper, and reality TV star Net worth: $4 million Daniel Edgar is the patriarch of the Edgar family in History's series Swamp People. As a reptile hunter and reality TV star, he lives life between the Southern wilds and Hollywood fame. Birthdate: April 17, 1949

April 17, 1949 Birthplace: Louisiana, USA

Louisiana, USA Marriages: 2 (Juanita, passed away; Mandy, divorced)

2 (Juanita, passed away; Mandy, divorced) Children: 3

Daniel was born in Louisiana in 1949 to a family of fishermen and trappers. According to TheCelebsInfo, his family boasts at least three generations of outdoorsmen before him. Daniel decided to keep the family tradition going, working as a commercial fisherman from a young age, and passing that tradition on to his children; Joey, Dwaine, and later daughter Danielle.

The crux of Daniel's life has always been the swamp and his pursuit of outdoorsman careers. He and his father, Rufus Edgar, grew their fishing company and founded later St. Mary’s Seafood Incorporated in 1986.

Daniel and his son Joey are 'Swamp People' staples.

And speaking of his son Joey, the two work together on Swamp People. Joey works hard to prove his mettle, ensuring his father believes in him to carry on the family name when it comes to their generational outdoors pursuits.

In 2025, it was announced that Joey's daughter Kallie would be joining the series, making it a three generation career for the Edgar family. Which, if you ask the fans, is exactly what people were hoping on. When it was announced that she would be joining the series, one of the series' executive producers had something to say about their newest Edgar addition. Brian Cataline sat down with TV Insider and shared his thoughts.

"We’re getting to witness him bring her into the family business through alligator hunting, which is a very important step in the evolution of that family. [Kallie] is a remarkable young lady. I’ve known her for a long time. She really embodies a lot of what folks value about the show. She has an amazing work ethic. She is tough. She is smart. She is very polite and a very well-developed young lady." He added, "You see her out there on the boat. I think she will blow a lot of people away."

Not only are the Edgars extraordinarily skilled at what they do in the Louisiana wilds, but they're also endearing and charming in their own way. While Daniel is clearly proud of Joey, he doesn't coddle him. In the series, they occasionally butt heads as Joey vies for independence and Daniel asserts the knowledge he has learned over the decades.

Source: A&E/History