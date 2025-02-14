Wait, Did Troy Landry from 'Swamp People' Pass Away? Here’s the Latest Update Relax, the obituary you found for Troy Landry isn’t the same Troy from 'Swamp People.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 14 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: History

As a cast member since Season 1 of Swamp People, which follows alligator hunters primarily in the Atchafalaya Basin as they go after the biggest gators they can find, fans have watched Troy Landry take on the challenge season after season. History even describes him as one of the most "fearless" hunters on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

So, when rumors started swirling that Troy had died, concern quickly spread. Things escalated when an obituary surfaced with a matching name and location (Louisiana), leaving many wondering — did Troy really pass away? Here’s the update you’ve been searching for.

Did Troy Landry from 'Swamp People' die?

No, Troy Landry hasn’t passed away — he’s alive and well, enjoying time with his grandkids. He’s also still active on Swamp People, even starring in the latest Season 16, which premiered on History on Jan. 2, 2025. One reason people might believe Troy passed away is that a quick Google search pulls up an obituary for a Troy Landry in Louisiana. However, the man in the obituary was younger than Swamp People’s Troy and passed away on Feb. 18, 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

To further confirm that Troy is alive, he has remained active on Facebook, with his most recent posts appearing in February 2025. Plus, he continues to appear in new Swamp People episodes airing this year — likely filmed just months before their release.

Another key detail? The obituary states that the Troy Landry who passed away was survived by two daughters, Tristin Cendejas and Tori Landry. Meanwhile, Swamp People’s Troy has three sons: Chase, Jacob, and Brandon. So, despite the matching name and location, Troy Landry from Swamp People is very much alive. However, someone in his family has been facing health struggles — his grandbaby, Crue.

Article continues below advertisement

Troy Landry's grandchild Crue was born with a liver disease.

In a Facebook post shared on Feb. 6, 2025, Troy Landry acknowledged that he had kept quiet about his grandson Crue’s health "out of respect for his son and his family" but decided to share his story "to help raise awareness that ORGAN DONORS ARE TRUE HEROES!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Troy then shared a statement from Crue’s family, revealing that he was born with a liver disease known as biliary atresia. After undergoing a corrective procedure, which the family says "failed," his "disease has now unfortunately progressed into end-stage liver disease, which requires a liver transplant before the liver completely fails."

Article continues below advertisement

To help cover medical expenses, particularly those insurance won’t cover, the family has set up a fundraiser for Crue through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA). They are also raising money for the ongoing medical care he will need throughout his life, as they have learned "that a liver transplant is not a cure, it’s a lifelong treatment." As of this writing, the family has raised over $10,000 of their $75,000 goal.