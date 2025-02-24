‘Swamp People’ Star Pickle Wheat Does Way More Than Hunt Gators — Inside Her Net Worth Pickle's net worth increased after she joined 'Swamp People' in Season 12. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 24 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cheyenne_pickle_wheat

Fans of Swamp People have followed several alligator hunters brave enough to handle the wild creatures each season. While the show focuses on dangerous situations, the teams put themselves in, and it also consists of many moments where fans want to see what they're up to in their personal lives.

Throughout Swamp People's run, which began in 2010, we've gotten to know the show's OG Gator hunters like Bruce Mitchell and Troy Landry quite well. In Season 12, Swamp People introduced some new blood into the mix, Cheyenne Wheat, also known fondly as Pickle Wheat. Pickle Wheat's time reality fame has brought her plenty of money in the bank. Keep reading to see where her net worth stands today.

What is Pickle Wheat from 'Swamp People's' net worth?

Pickle Wheat's net worth has been reported to have various amounts over the years. Her net worth is between $300,000 and $2 million. Most of Pickle Wheat's earnings come from her being on Swamp People and the opportunities that have come from the attention she gets on the show. The Swamp People cast reportedly makes $10,000 an episode, and she has found ways to capitalize on her success.

Pickle Wheat launched a website where fans can purchase shirts with her photos on them, autographed photos, and accessories. The merch's prices range from $4-31. Pickle Wheat has also expanded her brand by connecting with her fans on Cameo. The reality star sends birthday messages and other heartfelt videos for $70 and up through her Cameo account.

Pickle Wheat Alligator Hunter, Reality Star Net worth: $300 Thousand Pickle Wheat is a Louisiana-based alligator hunter and one of the History Channel's Swamp People stars. She has also gained a solid social media and has a merch line and Cameo account. Birthdate: Sept. 21, 1995 Birthplace: Poydras, La. Birth name: Cheyenne Nicole Wheat Father: Eddie Wheat Mother: Missie Wheat Marriages: Joshua Kippes (m. 2024) Children: 2

Is Pickle Wheat from 'Swamp People' in a relationship?

As Pickle's net worth continues to climb, the History Channel star is seemingly happy to have someone with whom to share her fortune. During Season 16 of Swamp People, fans watched her marry the love of her life, Joshua Kippes. The couple tapped Pickle's father figure, Troy, to officiate the wedding, and, in the episode, he juggled his officiant duties with filling his gator tags as he worked on ensuring he didn't ruin his "daughter's" special day.

"I look at Peewee as the daughter I never had,” Troy said in the episode. “And to see her walk out with this beautiful wedding dress and her hair all fixed up, she was just as pretty as pretty could be. She was beautiful.”

The event was held outside, and Pickle's biological father was walking her down the aisle. Her loved ones gathered at Belle River, a place she frequents during gator hunting season. "To get married here, on the Belle River, is just worth gold to me,” Pickle declared. “My daddy gets to walk me down the aisle, and Mr. Troy gets to say the words, so I couldn’t ask for anything better. I hope not everyone cries as much as I’m going to cry.”