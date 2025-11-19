Rapper BigXthaPlug Makes Moves Between Genres as His Net Worth Blossoms BigX has managed to straddle two genres, proving that rap and country come closer together by the year. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 19 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ten years ago, telling people that their music career would be launched into the stratosphere by social media would have been met with skepticism. Twenty years ago, outright disbelief. Yet Texas rapper Xavier Landum, known as BigXthaPlug, experienced exactly that when his single "Texas" went mega-viral on TikTok.

Since then, he has managed to capitalize on his talent and create a tidy net worth for himself. With his accolades in mind, BigXthaPlug is officially diversifying into a new genre, and he's crashing onto the scene in a big way alongside singers Luke Combs and Post Malone. Here's a look at how much he's earned so far and what he has planned for the future.

What is BigXthaPlug's net worth?

Xavier, aka BigX, was inspired to become a rapper after spending time in prison. Time in solitary confinement inspired him to rethink his life, and he launched his career not long after returning home, according to American Songwriter.

Xavier Landum aka BigXthaPlug Rapper/music artist Net worth: $1.7 million BigXthaPlug is an American rapper known for songs like "Texas" and "Mmhmm." Birthdate: May 12, 1998 Birthplace: Dallas, Texas Children: 1

As a result of his multiple successes, Xavier has been able to open his own label, 600 Entertainment, to help kickstart the careers of other up-and-coming stars. A combination of his label and his music career has earned the rapper an estimated net worth of around $1.7 million, according to The Superions. This has placed the music artist in the position of helping his peers, something which the charismatic 27-year-old seems to dream of doing.

BigXthaPlug is making moves into the world of country with Post Malone and Luke Combs.

One thing that Xavier has clearly learned: diversify. The Texas rapper has started making moves into another genre alongside fellow artist Post Malone. In Nashville, BigXthaPlug is already respected in the world of country.

Perhaps it's not so surprising that Post Malone and Xavier are teaming up for a country song; after all, they're both Texas-born and raised. There had been teases of the collaboration between the two for a while, but confirmation seemed to come in late November 2025 after the duo announced their collab single "Cold," and shared some visual hints of what was to come (via Dallas Morning News).

Of course, this doesn't mark Xavier's first foray into country. And his mettle was rewarded after the 2025 CMA lineups promised a collab between the rapper and country star Luke Combs. The duo had already released a music video on YouTube for the song "Pray Hard," but this was the first time BigX would be invited to perform on one of country's biggest stages.