Zach Bryan Celebrates Two Months of Sobriety in Emotional Post "I needed to see the world objectively. My family supported every step I took." By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 19 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET

Musical artists can inspire people with their songs, performances, and videos. However, there are a few singers who can inspire those who follow them with the story of their lives. Zach Bryan may be a country music icon, but the performer's journey to overcome his addiction is as inspiring as his best songs.

How many months of sobriety is Zach celebrating? Here's what we know about the singer's milestone.

Zach Bryan celebrates two months of sobriety.

Zach likes to communicate with his fans through his social media accounts. In an emotional Instagram post, the singer shared that he was celebrating two months of being sober. The achievement arrives after a complicated struggle with addiction. In the post, Zach recalls how he realized he needed help after finding himself in a desperate situation.

The post reads: "I was having earth-shattering panic attacks. The anxiety I felt was paralyzing, and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out." Zach is aware that a strong support network can work wonders for people attempting to overcome their addictions. The singer's family and friends were present for the process where the country star aimed to build a better life for himself.

Besides the inspiring speech, Zach's Instagram post also includes a picture of the singer. The tone of the text and the intimacy of the image allow fans to take a peek at Zach's private life. Beyond his music and the controversies that come his way, the performer is ready to start a new chapter with the people he loves.

Zach Bryan's struggle with mental health is rooted in several problems.

There are several factors that could have affected Zach's health over the years. First of all, Biography reports that the singer served in the military before he became a superstar. Zach was an Aviation Ordnanceman in Florida, and he served tours in Bahrain and Djibouti. Zach knows what it's like to recover from a deep loss. The artist's mother died in 2016, years before his records took over the charts. That's not even taking into account the performer's complicated love life.

Zach tied the knot with Rose Madden in 2020, but the couple got divorced merely a year after the ceremony (via Us Weekly). After that, the artist behind "Pink Skies" went on to date Deb Peifer, before suffering through another breakup.

Despite his struggles, Zach moves forward thanks to the love he receives from the people closest to him and his fans. With more albums and live performances possibly on the singer's horizon, fans have plenty to look forward to from the man who has conquered the country world.