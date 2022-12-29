Bill Cosby Wants to Tour in 2023 — How Much Is The Disgraced Comedian Worth?

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

News recently broke that Bill Cosby, the comedian who was convicted of sexual assault, may be looking to return to comedy touring. While Cosby is a historically significant comedian, many of the people who once revered him now know him primarily as a man accused by dozens of women of assaulting them.

Because he seems to be trying to move past his dark past and get back into his career, some are wondering what the comedian's net worth is at this point in time.