Bill Hutchinson Has Kids With Two Different Women — Will He Have More With Bri?

Bill Hutchinson seems to be the king of juggling multiple immediate families. After supposedly cheating on his first wife, Kathleen, he settled down once again with his second wife, Kandis. They had two children together, who are younger than Bri, but not by much.

Bill and Kandis’s daughter, Annabelle Hutchinson , is now about 16 years old. She seems like a regular teen except for the fact that she likely has endless funds from her very wealthy father, which allow her to travel the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Annabelle has posted up in Miami and is living her best life.

Bill and Kandis also had a son, King Hutchinson, who seems like a pretty cool 11-year-old kid. Bill’s large family may mean trouble for his and Bri’s relationship. She seems to love Bill’s kids as if they’re her own, but she also, reasonably so, wants to start her own family. Will Bill be willing to commit to starting a third family of more kids? We’ll have to wait and see.

