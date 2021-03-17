Bill Hutchinson's Ex-Wife, Kathleen, Made Several Appearances on 'Marrying Millions'

"This woman is insane," Brianna Ramirez remarked after a brief, but drama-filled meeting with Bill Hutchinson's ex-wife, Kathleen, in a recent episode of Marrying Millions.

As the action-packed episode revealed, Bri and Bill might have made plans to start a family — but they failed to take the necessary steps to fend off Kathleen's objections. Kathleen appeared in several episodes of Marrying Millions, frequently voicing criticism of Bri's relationship with Bill.