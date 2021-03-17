Bill Hutchinson's Ex-Wife, Kathleen, Made Several Appearances on 'Marrying Millions'By Leila Kozma
Mar. 17 2021, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
"This woman is insane," Brianna Ramirez remarked after a brief, but drama-filled meeting with Bill Hutchinson's ex-wife, Kathleen, in a recent episode of Marrying Millions.
As the action-packed episode revealed, Bri and Bill might have made plans to start a family — but they failed to take the necessary steps to fend off Kathleen's objections. Kathleen appeared in several episodes of Marrying Millions, frequently voicing criticism of Bri's relationship with Bill.
Bill Hutchinson's ex-wife, Kathleen, has long divided 'Marrying Millions' fans.
Over the years, Kathleen made appearances in several episodes of Marrying Millions. In the episode titled "Million Dollar Problems," Kathleen tried to expose Bill's dark side, reminding Bri about his propensity for cheating. In the same episode, she also called Bri a child. What's more, she disapproved of the idea of Bill having more kids in a heated conversation captured in "Cracks in the Commitment."
Kathleen and Bill share three daughters, Holly, Rachel, and Tess. As a 2015 profile by Paper City Magazine reveals, Rachel is an ambitious food blogger and a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York. It's understood that one of the sisters is planning on starting a family — like Bri.
Further details about Bill's extended family are hard to come by. It's understood that he was married twice and that he shares an adolescent son and a younger daughter with his other ex-wife, Kandis.
Kathleen and Bri have always had a complicated relationship.
As the previous episodes of Marrying Millions reveal, Bill made several attempts to help bring Bri and Kathleen closer together — some of which turned out to be more successful than the others.
In a Season 1 episode, titled "Million Dollar Problems," Kathleen and Bri sat down to talk a few things through. The casual conversation didn't come without complications, however. At one point, Kathleen described Bri as a child.
"The other wives, they feel ... You're a 21-year-old with a 61-year-old. It's disturbing to them it's younger than his daughters," Kathleen told Bri.
"Bri, you're a child," she went on to add.
In the same conversation, she also reminded Bri of Bill's past struggles with maintaining monogamous relationships.
Kathleen says she opted for divorce because Bill cheated on her.
A Season 2 episode titled "I Can't Get No Satisfaction" saw Kathleen, Bill, Bri, and her parents meet up for a casual dinner, only for things to go downhill once Kathleen revealed that she and Bill got divorced because he cheated on her.
"For me, I couldn't accept that behavior as a wife," Kathleen said in a crucial scene.
"I don't think monogamy is natural," Bill reasoned.
"If I find out you're cheating on Bri, I'm going to f--k you up," Sharon iconically told Bill.
So, will Bri and Bill have kids — or will Kathleen stand in the way? Catch new episodes of Marrying Millions every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime to find out.