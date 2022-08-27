Your Favorite Science Guy Is Back With an Important Message in ‘The End Is Nye’

“Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us — for everyone on Earth,” Bill said in a statement this June, per Deadline. “Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End Is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world.”