New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. Is Survived by Three Sons and Several Grandchildren

Sadly, New Jersey Congressman and former mayor Bill Pascrell Jr. has died. His death was announced via X (formerly Twitter) in a post made to his official account. The announcement, made on Aug. 21, reads, "It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning."

"Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America," the statement continued. And now that his role as a father and grandfather has been brought to the forefront, many want to know more about his family. Who are Bill's three sons?

Bill Pascrell Jr. had three sons with wife Elsie Marie Botto.

Bill Pascrell and his wife, the former Elsie Marie Botto, were married from 1962 up until his death in 2024. In that time, they had three sons and several grandchildren. Their sons — William Pascrell III, Glenn Pascrell, and David Pascrell — were rather close to their father and could be seen enjoying each other's company in snaps shared on social media.

William "Bill" Pascrell III, the couple's eldest son, is currently a lawyer, lobbyist, and political commentator, per his X bio. A few years ago, he shared a photo of himself, his father, his son, and his two brothers out to lunch together: "My dad's first night out since his surgery ... The Pascrell family is blessed." Bill's other two sons, however, are less active online and seem to stay out of the public eye.