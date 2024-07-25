Home > Entertainment > Music Billy Joel Is a World-Renowned Singer and He Has an Enormous Net Worth to Back It Up The "Piano Man" remains a best-selling artist. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Jul. 25 2024, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In all honesty, we can say that an uptown guy like Billy Joel has been putting on concerts for the longest time and has kept us in a "New York State of Mind" for several decades, despite never having started the fire. In other words, the "Piano Man" continues to cement himself as one of the most popular and successful American musicians in all of music history. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who couldn't at least partially quote one of the many timeless classic songs that he's produced over the decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Having gotten started in music back in 1964, he's been producing and performing for more than 60 years and counting. By now, he's become one of the most renowned and best-selling music artists of all time and has been inducted into several music-related halls of fame. As one might expect, he's accrued quite a massive net worth after all this time. Here's everything we know about Billy Joel's net worth, including stats on his career earnings and record sales.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Here are the details on Billy Joel's net worth.

Over the years, Billy Joel has established himself as one of the most highly-coveted artists in music history. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, he's currently the sixth best-selling artist of all time in terms of album sales with over 160 million records sold around the world. He also continues to put on concerts around the world, with tickets selling weeks if not months in advance. Naturally, his net worth has hit similar numbers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billy Joel's net worth currently stands at $250 million.

Billy Joel Singer-songwriter Net worth: $250 million William Martin Joel, better known as Billy Joel, is an American singer-songwriter who's made several classic songs since the 1960s. He continues to perform across the United States and even internationally to this day. Birthdate: May 9, 1949 Birthplace: New York City, NY. Birth Name: William Martin Joel Father: Howard Joel Mother: Rosalind Joel Spouses: Elizabeth Weber Small (m. 1973; div. 1982), Christie Brinkley (m. 1985; div. 1994), Katie Lee (m. 2004; div. 2009), Alexis Roderick (m. 2015) Children: 3

Article continues below advertisement

Between 2017 and 2018, he earned over $45 million. Reportedly, he also earns several million dollars from his concert residencies, in which he is contractually obligated to perform regularly at a given venue and earns $2-3 million per show. In 2024, however, the Piano Man is set to end one of the most prominent concert residencies in his repertoire after more than a decade.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

On July 25, 2024, Billy Joel ends his decade-long concert residency at Madison Square Garden. He'd been previously signed to perform at least one concert a month at the venue back in 2014.