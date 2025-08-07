The Net Worth of Tennis Legend Bjorn Borg Is Massive — Inside His Sports Fortune After becoming a professional tennis player in 1973, Bjorn won two of the biggest titles in the tennis world while he was still a teenager. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 7 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The world of sports is well-known to be a lucrative endeavor that can result in athletes being multi-millionaires and living comfortably for the rest of their lives. Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg is one of the examples, as his lengthy and highly decorated career on the court has afforded him a massive fortune. Let’s take a look at his net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

After becoming a professional tennis player in 1973, Bjorn won two of the biggest titles in the tennis world while he was still a teenager — the Italian Open and the French Open, both in 1974.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The net worth of tennis legend Bjorn Borg is massive.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bjorn Borg is worth an estimated $80 million, the bulk of which is due to his highly lucrative tennis career that dates back to the mid-1970s. Per the outlet, Bjorn was the first professional tennis player to earn over $1 million in tournament money in one year, which he accomplished in 1979 while in his early twenties. Bjorn also made millions in endorsements, from brands such as FILA, Scandinavian Air, Tretorn Shoes, and Bancroft Rackets.

Bjorn Borg Former professional tennis player Net worth: $80 million Bjorn Borg is a former Swedish tennis player. Birth date: June 6, 1956 Birthplace: Norrmalm, Stockholm, Sweden Birth name: Bjorn Rune Borg Father: Rune Borg, electrician Mother: Margaretha Borg Marriages: Mariana Simionescu (married 1980, divorced 1984,) Loredana Bertè (married 1989, divorced 1993), and Patricia Östfeld, married in 2022. Children: 3

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Bjorn opened up about his history-making career and supporting his son, who is following in his tennis footsteps.

Speaking with The Times in July 2025, Bjorn recalled how the ultra-traditional world of tennis changed when he entered the sport in the '70s and ushered in a rock star aesthetic.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I came to tennis, it was a very traditional sport. But we changed it: we became rock stars,” he said. “In 1973, I played Wimbledon and teenage girls were doing the kind of things you would only see at a rock concert. Girls had never shown their underwear on Centre Court before, but that happened when I played.”

Through his 11 Grand Slam wins and the honor of being named as one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, Bjorn shared with the outlet why he decided to retire at 25. “I quit because I lost my motivation and I could not be myself,” he explained. “If I went to restaurants, there would be 50-100 people outside. In the end, I was in my room all the time. That was not fun. I took a lot of pressure — not only for myself, but for tennis. Today it’s different: there is more security. There is a better chance I would have stayed if it was today.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega