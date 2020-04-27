Here's What We Can Expect From Season 2 of '#blackAF'

Kenya Barris just released #blackAF, the first project under his multi-year $100 million deal with Netflix, and audiences are loving it. "#blackAF is the best sitcom of 2020 it's freakin' hilarious every episode start to finish," one fan wrote on Twitter. "We need more episodes ASAP. I hated finishing it, about to watch them all again."

Not unlike Kenya's other projects, blackish, mixedish, and grownish, #blackAF flips the script on what we've come to expect a family comedy series to be. Or, as Netflix puts it, the series pulls back the curtain to uncover "the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a 'new money' black family trying to get right in a modern world where 'right' is no longer a fixed concept."

Viewers were so keen on the eight-episode series that they binged through every 35-minute episode as soon as it hit the platform. And now we are all eager to find out whether there will be a Season 2 of #blackAF. Keep reading!

Will there be a Season 2 of '#blackAF'? Originally called Black Excellence, #blackAF is based on Kenya's real life, and the writer-producer was so inspired by Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm that he decided to try his hand at playing himself on screen. This time, it's under the guise of his eldest daughter making a documentary about her messy family in the hopes of using it as her college admissions essay that the cameras get turned inward. The Netflix series has drawn comparisons to Blackish, which is also loosely based on Kenya's life, but which employs actor Anthony Anderson as his stand-in. Kenya backed out of that project in 2018, following a controversial episode that ABC declined to air. He left network television all together and vowed to be "loud, bold and unapologetic" in his next chapter working with Netflix. Thus, a $100-million three-year deal with the streaming mogul was born. So far, Kenya has already produced the sketch comedy show Astronomy Club, which premiered in December and marked a solid start to his multi-year partnership. And the fact that he has a contract with Netflix makes it extremely likely that he'll renew his own show for a second season, which would release some time in 2021. Even if he doesn't, audiences can be sure to expect some other quality content from Kenya Barris in the coming months.