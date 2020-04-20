Yes, Kenya Barris' Colleague in '#blackAF' Is *The* Bumper Robinson

Just when we all thought that Kenya Barris had put all of his material into his semi-autobiographical sitcom black-ish , and later its two spinoffs, mixed-ish and grown-ish, we are being asked to think again.

Following an exclusive deal he signed with Netflix in 2018 that is rumored to be worth a whopping $100 million, Kenya recently released his latest project, stylized as #blackAF , on Friday, April 17.

While Netflix describes the series as "a total reboot of the family sitcom that just so happens to be based on [Kenya's] real life approach to parenting," many viewers see an exact replica of black-ish in the place of something, well, new and rebooted.

Just take Bumper Robinson's '#blackAF' character.

The Twitter takes on #blackAF are too spicy not to repeat here. "From the makers of Black-ish, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish, they have now made Rubb-ish," writes one viewer. Adds another, "#blackAF is basically black-ish but sometimes they say the f word." The general consensus is that the Netflix mockumentary series is "essentially an edgier version of black-ish."

Both shows tackle many of the same topics (adultification, Juneteenth), cast for largely the same roles (mixed-race wife Rainbow, played by Tracee Ellis Ross in blackish, has been switched out for Rashida Jones' Joya; cute twins are featured among the many kids of #blackAF), and even share some actors.

Catherine Reitman, who plays the one white woman at Stevens & Lido in blackish has a guest appearance as a friend of the Barris couple's on #blackAF, while Nelson Franklin reprises his office role to take part once again in Kenya's workplace debates.

Thank you Kenya for giving us Bumper Robinson in #blackAF. pic.twitter.com/oV5xomiIMX — Maura Chanz (@maurachanz) April 19, 2020

Even '90s heartthrob Bumper Robinson is a black-ish alum, having appeared in the first two seasons as guest star Marcus Montgomery. But on #blackAF, he plays Broadway, Kenya's friend, colleague, and workplace wildcard.