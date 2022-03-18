‘Black Crab’ Actress Noomi Rapace Hadn’t Visited the Film’s Location “in Years”

After landing her role in Black Crab, Noomi revealed why it was such an exciting next move in her career. The Jack Ryan star first rose to international fame following the original Girl With the Dragon Tattoo films, which were made in her native Sweden. However, lately, she's been working mostly in America.

“I’m very excited to come back to Sweden and do Black Crab,” Noomi said. “My first Swedish film in years. Can’t wait to get suited up and go on this journey – explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge.”