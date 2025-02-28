They Came, They Saw, They Made Us Cackle — Where Are Some of the Top Black Meme Stars Now? Jay Versace and the Bella Noche girls are among some of the internet's most iconic Black meme stars, By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 28 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/MEGA

Everybody knows (or should by now) that nothing is more permanent than a digital footprint. The internet never forgets, especially if someone finds themselves as the face of a meme online. This can be a good thing in many cases, as many Black social media stars have earned substantial fame by being themselves and reacting to the craziness surrounding them.

Black meme stars have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on pop culture. But where are they now? Let’s check in on some of your favorite internet sensations.

Source: MEGA

Jay Versace

jay versace guy walking in various places in various outfits happily sun shining crops are growing looking like someone in a medicine commercial as they read the deadly side effects to elevator (127F) instrumental video reaction meme kpop nct pic.twitter.com/QWF4Kj2Dnq — nct reaction videos ↔ (@videonct) May 31, 2021

Influencer-turned-producer Jay Versace rose to fame on Vine with his hilarious, over-the-top impressions and comedic skits. Since then, he has reinvented himself as a Grammy-winning music producer, working with top artists like Tyler, the Creator, and Westside Gunn. His creative evolution proves he was always more than just a viral moment. He’s a true artist.

The Bella Noche Girls

“If you can’t go to Bella Noche, where could you go?” The viral moment from a local news interview about a nightclub shooting became a cultural reset. The line, paired with the woman Hazel London and her homegirl Jerhonda's outfit, remains a mainstay in the social media zeitgeist. Today, Hazel and Jerhonda continue their meme glory online in interviews and reenacting their iconic interview. The ladies also returned to Bella Noche after the club closed its doors.

Queen Quen

”sometimes you just have to let it out..scream if you have to” pic.twitter.com/w1F15yQ3e0 — Queen Quen (@quenblackwell) March 15, 2018

Queen Quen aka Quenlin Blackwell, started making funny videos on Vine before becoming a major force in the social media world. Today, she’s a YouTuber, TikTok star, and influencer known for her hilarious and unfiltered personality. She proves that meme fame can become a long-lasting career with brand deals, viral content, and a dedicated following.

Me on the red carpet at the GRAMMYS?!??! pic.twitter.com/k6c3gUmAK9 — Queen Quen (@quenblackwell) February 4, 2025

Kalin Elisa aka the "Squat and Squint" meme queen

The squat and squint meme from another angle. pic.twitter.com/SfxDPDvePK — Maru🪐 (@fixingahole_) May 16, 2019

Kalin Elisa’s reaction meme to seeing some foolery, which involved her squatting down and squinting as if trying to understand something better, became an internet staple in the 2010s. Though she’s kept a relatively low profile since going viral, the image remains an evergreen reaction GIF, used everywhere from X (formerly Twitter) debates to group chats.

“And I Oop's" Jasmine Masters

Jasmine Masters had no idea her off-the-cuff reaction during a video would become the go-to expression for shock and surprise. The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum continues to entertain, performing drag and engaging with fans on social media while embracing her legendary internet status.

“Why You Always Lying?” creator Nicolas Fraser

Nicholas Fraser’s parody of R&B group Next's 1997 song “Too Close” became an instant meme classic. While his hilarious backyard performance lives on, Fraser has since pursued a career in comedy and music, proving he’s more than just the guy who exposed liars everywhere.

“Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That” creator Kimberly “Sweet Brown” Wilkins

After a news interview about an apartment fire turned Kimberly Wilkins into a viral sensation, she embraced the moment, making TV appearances and even landing commercial deals. Though she’s kept a lower profile in recent years and seemingly only has a private Instagram, her catchphrase remains a forever mood.

