'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was Filmed in Puerto Rico and Stateside
Marvel movies are, in general, shot in studios as much as possible. This element of control is what allows them to build elaborate CGI worlds in total secrecy. Sometimes, though, a movie benefits from some real-world filming locations, which is why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever used a combination of locations to realize all of the settings in the movie.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' did some filming in Atlanta.
Most Marvel movies have made their home chiefly in Atlanta and the surrounding areas of Georgia, in part because Georgia has offered generous tax breaks for studios who elect to film there. In Atlanta, production occurred at Trillith Studios and in Brunswick, Georgia, production took place at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Wakanda Forever also filmed a key sequence in Massachusetts, using the actual campus of MIT to introduce Riri Williams to the cast. The movie also features an action sequence set in Worcester, Massachusetts. As was the case on the first film, Wakanda Forever mixes in real-world locations, which helps make the film feel more grounded in a lived reality than some other films in the MCU.
In addition to the movie's stateside locations, Wakanda Forever also did a lot of shooting in various part of Puerto Rico, mainly around San Juan. Given the film's interest in the legacy of colonialism in that part of the world, it only makes sense that the movie would invest time in traveling to the region and visiting some of the scenic beaches that we see even in the movie's trailers.
'Wakanda Forever' is a box office smash.
Although it isn't likely to make the same incredible sums as the first film, Wakanda Forever is an undeniable box office smash. The movie made more than $180 million in its opening weekend, and became the second biggest opening of the year overall.
The first Black Panther managed to make over $700 million at the domestic box office, and while Wakanda Forever seems unlikely to repeat that feat, it could easily become one of the biggest hits of the year.
The movie has remained a point of fascination with audiences in part because of the shocking death of star Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first film as T'Challa, the titular Black Panther. His absence meant that the creative team behind Wakanda Forever had to completely rework their idea for the movie and shift the focus to the rest of the cast.
As it stands now, Wakanda Forever is a tribute to Chadwick's legacy, and a reminder that within the MCU, the Black Panther franchise has always felt distinct. Director Ryan Coogler ensured that it remained unique in this second installment, which is even more sprawling than the first.
Anticipation was certainly high for this sequel, and for most fans, it seems to have lived up to all that hype. Wherever the world of Wakanda goes from here, it seems clear that fans are happy with this tribute to one of the most important actors in the Marvel universe.