'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was Filmed in Puerto Rico and Stateside

Although it isn't likely to make the same incredible sums as the first film, Wakanda Forever is an undeniable box office smash. The movie made more than $180 million in its opening weekend, and became the second biggest opening of the year overall.

The first Black Panther managed to make over $700 million at the domestic box office, and while Wakanda Forever seems unlikely to repeat that feat, it could easily become one of the biggest hits of the year.