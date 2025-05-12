Black Woman Statue in Times Square Faces Criticism "Why does a Black person need to look 'marketable' and 'perfect' to be seen as good enough?" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 12 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thomasjprice_

British artist Thomas J Price unveiled his sculpture Grounded in the Stars in Times Square on April 29, 2025, showcasing your everyday Black woman standing tall and proud. The 12-foot bronze sculpture "is a composite fictional character, unfixed and boundless, allowing us to imagine what it would be like to inhabit space neutrally without preconceived ideas and misrepresentation," as Price described during his Artnet feature, per a @tsqarts Instagram post.

Many have found the sculpture to be a strikingly realistic representation of themselves, but not all the reactions have been positive. Some were downright judgmental and rude, with one person blatantly calling it an "ugly statue" in the comments. Needless to say, the sculpture has sparked quite a bit of online chatter, some of which is honestly pretty shocking. Here’s what people are saying that’s now fueling an online debate.

The Black woman statue in Times Square is getting mixed reactions.

Many Black women across the nation are rejoicing over the 12-foot bronze statue of a Black woman standing tall in Times Square, New York. On the flip side, plenty of others are flooding the internet with unkind opinions. Needless to say, the reactions couldn’t be more different (much like the current climate of our society).

One person called the statue "wonderful," writing, "My aunts, cousins, sisters, friends, grandma, and even me at certain points have looked like this. Honest and simple and Black."

But American commentator Ben Shapiro had quite a different interpretation (perhaps because he's not a Black woman?), saying in a YouTube Shorts clip: "It appears to be a slightly to moderately overweight Black woman wearing jeans that are too tight for her, a t-shirt that she got at Walmart, and staring angrily at the cashier at CVS. That’s what it is."

While we can’t expect everyone to appreciate or understand art, the least people can do is show some respect. Implying that the woman can only afford to shop at Walmart (which, by the way, has definitely stepped up its game) and is angry is a wild assumption. But Shapiro isn’t the only one serving up disrespect. Some have questioned why money was "wasted" on the piece, while another flat-out called it "a Black woman Karen."

But perhaps @dezziloree said it best: "The amount of collective anger and outrage, and bigoted and harmful rhetoric swarming this beautiful statue… And all the stereotypes being projected onto her is just further proof that in this country, you can be a poised, unassuming, and unproblematic Black woman just minding your own business — and you will still cause controversy."

Some Black women are calling the statue an embarrassment.

While the commentary around Price's Grounded in the Stars statue in New York has been shocking, some Black women are voicing their own concerns about the artwork. In the comments of the @tsqarts Instagram post, one woman remarked, "We didn’t ask for this," while another criticized it, saying, "You have created a mockery of us!"

Many have also questioned when it will be taken down (for reference, it will remain on view until June 15, 2025). TikToker @neiltheceo raised another point, suggesting that the statue, with its "out of shape" figure and "fake hair," may reflect the artist’s negative view of Black women.