The Trump Mushroom Statue Came and Went but Made a Lasting Impression The Trump mushroom statue didn’t stick around for long, with sources saying it was "disposed of" within 24 hours. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 15 2025, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

A number of Donald Trump-themed statues have popped up across the country in recent years, many of which mock the president-elect. In October 2024, two bronze-colored statues appeared in the nation’s capital. There was also a sculpture of a hand holding a torch near the White House, symbolizing those carried by white supremacists during the 2017 Unite the Right rally. This piece was dedicated to "Trump and the ‘very fine people’ he boldly stood to defend when they marched in Charlottesville, Virginia," per NPR.

Article continues below advertisement

While some of these works were more bold than others, one stands out as particularly shocking — the Trump mushroom statue that appeared in N.Y. in November 2024. Though it reportedly lasted less than 24 hours before being removed, it remains a memorable and controversial piece that still raises questions. Here's what we know about it.

What happened to the Trump mushroom statute?

Source: Mega

The Trump mushroom statute appeared in early November 2024 at Donald J. Trump State Park in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. The column, crowned with a tiny mushroom at the top, was a sly nod to Stormy Daniels's claims in her memoir, Full Disclosure. In the book, Daniels didn't hold back when describing the president-elect's private parts, comparing them to a toadstool.

Article continues below advertisement

The statue’s gold plaque didn’t either, bearing the title, "The Very Large Donald J. Trump Monument," and elaborated: “As you can see, this is a very large monument. Definitely the biggest. Despite this towering statue's impressive heft, the President's former mistress, Stormy Daniels, knowingly slandered the President as having a 'smaller than average' monument and claimed it is an 'unusual' monument similar to 'a mushroom'... This towering monument stands in defiance of these false statements, so that we may all bear witness to the truth of this giant, very normal monument," per The Independent.

Obviously, the Trump mushroom statute didn’t last long. Within 24 hours, it was removed and reportedly "disposed of," per The Independent. However, the statue’s brief existence sparked conversations around Stormy's sexual encounter with Trump detailed in her memoir. For anyone unfamiliar, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert broke down the specifics from her book, connecting the dots between her vivid descriptions and the mushroom-inspired statue dedicated to Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

This monument magically appeared this morning in the Donald J. Trump State Park in Yorktown Heights, NY.



(Yes, there is a state park named after Trump.) pic.twitter.com/lJbRf08ROB — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 4, 2024

In her book, Stormy claimed Trump’s anatomy was "smaller than average," but not "freakishly small." Thanks for the clarification, Stormy! She also wrote, "He knows he has an unusual penis," and described it as having "a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool." And she didn’t stop there, adding, "I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f--ked by a guy with yeti pubes and a d--k like the mushroom character in Mario Kart."

Article continues below advertisement