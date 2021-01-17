'Bling Empire' Fans Are Concerned That Andrew Gray Is Abusive Toward Kelly

People are obsessed with Netflix's latest reality show, Bling Empire , which is basically Crazy Rich Asians in real life. The show follows mega-wealthy cast members Anna Shay, Cherie Chan, Guy Tang, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Jaime Xie, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, and Kelly Mi Li. While there's plenty of fun drama, there is one storyline that has really bothered people: Kelly and boyfriend Andrew Gray's relationship.

From the get-go, it's clear that Kelly and Andrew (who notably played the red Power Ranger) have a toxic relationship. Kelly exclusively told Distractify , "In the Asian culture, you don’t air out your dirty laundry ... whatever happens at home it’s supposed to stay inside. So, for us, it was just the dynamic of me and Andrew’s relationship. Most people didn’t know how difficult it was at times. People kind of see the happy moments of us when we’re out, but there’s a lot of difficult times."

Is Andrew from 'Bling Empire' abusive?

While Bling Empire producers don't warn viewers about Andrew's toxic behavior or mention abuse, the general consensus is that Andrew is psychologically abusive toward Kelly. He also clearly manipulates and gaslights her. In the first episode, Kelly and Anna go shopping in Paris while Andrew sleeps off his jet lag, and Andrew calls her while she's in one of the stores and starts screaming at her for leaving him at the hotel and that she cannot leave the hotel without him.

Source: Netflix

Kelly later says, "I haven't figured out the exact best strategy to deal with Drew when he gets in these bad moods or episodes. Unfortunately this is not the first time Drew's yelled at me or spoken to me this way." Although the two go to couples' counseling and take a break from each other, it's not long before Kelly is back with Andrew — and it's really messy.

Twitter is extremely worried for Kelly's well-being. "It’s sad Kelly says she wants to live for love now but this isn’t love sweetie . He scary, just a dinner convo with the boys about the sex life topic thought he gonna do something off camera to Kelly," one person tweeted.

It's sad Kelly says she wants to live for love now but this isn't love sweetie 😭😭 he scary just a dinner convo with the boys about the sex life topic thought he gonna do something off camera to Kelly — ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ r ☽༓･*˚⁺‧͙ ⁷ (@mikrophoria_) January 16, 2021

"Does anyone else feel like Red Power Ranger might be psycho? He makes my skin crawl," another wrote.

Does anyone else feel like Red Power Ranger might be psycho? He makes my skin crawl #blingempire pic.twitter.com/y5oMM1aJBZ — Monique's Binder (@n0taregularmom) January 15, 2021

"I’m no psychiatrist, but this red Power Ranger, Andrew Gray, on #blingempire seems like a super shady toxic con artist f--kboy. When he speaks, it sounds like a lie. It seems like Kelly is an emotionally abusive relationship with him and she needs to run away from him, not walk!" on viewer wrote.

I'm no psychiatrist, but this red Power Ranger, Andrew Gray, on #blingempire seems like a super shady toxic con artist fuckboy. When he speaks, it sounds like a lie. It seems like Kelly is an emotionally abusive relationship with him and she needs to run away from him, not walk! — Tanya (@tanya4retta) January 15, 2021

Andrew on #blingempire is the definition of a GAS LIGHTER!! OMG! 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iy7MyE6fiH — ZeldaNadine (@TheZeldaNadine) January 15, 2021