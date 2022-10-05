Dorothy Wang Leads the 'Bling Empire: New York' Cast

Netflix subscribers first got to know a group of uber wealthy Los Angeles-based Asian and Asian-American friends when the reality series Bling Empire debuted on the streamer in early 2021.

Fast-forward a more than a year-and-a-half, and the aforementioned friend group is back for Season 3. The third season will highlight Kelly Mi Li's dating journey, and Kane Lim's real estate career (and it will also feature a cameo from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause).