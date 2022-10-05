Dorothy Wang Leads the 'Bling Empire: New York' Cast
Netflix subscribers first got to know a group of uber wealthy Los Angeles-based Asian and Asian-American friends when the reality series Bling Empire debuted on the streamer in early 2021.
Fast-forward a more than a year-and-a-half, and the aforementioned friend group is back for Season 3. The third season will highlight Kelly Mi Li's dating journey, and Kane Lim's real estate career (and it will also feature a cameo from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause).
Now that fans have really gotten to know the various members of the Bling Empire crew well, they can get ready to head over to the East Coast to prepare to watch the upcoming spin-off series, Bling Empire: New York.
The reality series will highlight a wealthy friend group in the Big Apple, and it will star a Bling Empire Season 2 alum. Keep reading to find out more about the cast of Bling Empire: New York, and to learn if a release date has been confirmed.
Dorothy Wang is a major cast member on 'Bling Empire: New York.'
While Anna Shay and Christine Chiu are the two major anchors in the L.A. friend group featured on Bling Empire, a different woman is at the center of the New York-based spin-off: Dorothy Wang.
The fashionista and heiress, who cut her reality TV teeth on E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, was a prominent cast member on Season 2 of Bling Empire.
At the end of the second season, Dorothy looked at apartments in the Big Apple with MDLNY alum/agent Steve Gold, which set the premise of the spin-off up. Dorothy is the only Bling Empire star who will have a full-time role on Bling Empire: New York, but the other cast members are prominent players in the City That Never Sleeps.
Dorothy will be exploring the dating scene in New York City on Season 1, and she'll do so alongside her close pal, Tina Leung. Like Dorothy, Tina is also a fashion influencer.
Richard Chang, who is the Chief Growth Officer at Hudson Medical, is also a cast member. His relationship with girlfriend Vika will be a talking point on the debut season, if the trailer is any indication of what fans can expect.
Billionaire spouses Steven and Deborah Hung round out the main cast — and it looks like they may be clashing with a few of their co-stars throughout the first season.
Now that fans know who will be appearing on Season 1, they may be wondering when it will premiere.
When is the 'Bling Empire: New York' premiere date?
Though a teaser trailer for the debut season dropped ahead of the Bling Empire Season 3 premiere, a release date for Bling Empire: New York has yet to be announced.
The third season of Bling Empire dropped on Netflix on Oct. 5, so viewers can stream the first three seasons until Bling Empire: New York comes out.