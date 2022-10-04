'Bling Empire' Star Mimi Morris Is Very Wealthy, but How Well-Off Is She?

Mimi was able to make her way to the U.S. after suffering the unimaginable — an unsuccessful escape from her home country that left her and her siblings to live in a large hole for two years.

Thankfully, Mimi has been able to use her past as a means to level up and make something of herself. Not only has Mimi modeled for various brands, but she has also been able to transform into a businesswoman and mother-of-three.