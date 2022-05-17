Who Is Kim Lee's Ex-Boyfriend? She Mentioned Him on 'Bling Empire' Season 2

Who Is Kim Lee's Ex-Boyfriend? She Mentioned Him on 'Bling Empire' Season 2By Stephanie Harper
May. 17 2022, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Season 2 of Bling Empire has already gotten a lot of attention thanks to Kim Lee’s blossoming relationship with Kevin Kreider. Reality TV lovers have been shipping their relationship since they started getting extra flirty with each other at the end of Season 1.
Now that all eyes are on Kim and Kevin, people are curious to know about her past relationships. She mentioned her ex-boyfriend briefly in Season 2. Here’s what everyone should know about him.
Who is Kim Lee's ex-boyfriend from before 'Bling Empire'? Meet Keith Ape.
Kim has publicly dated two men in the past. Rewinding back to 2007, she had a rumored fling with a singer named Dustin Breeding. He’s from B5, an American R&B music group. Dustin and Kim haven’t spoken up much about the rumored romance from the early 2000s, which means the true details of what happened between them are still a mystery to this day.
The more noteworthy relationship Kim was involved in happened in 2017. She started dating a South Korean DJ named Keith Ape. His real name is Dongheon Lee, but his fan base knows him better by his stage name. At this point in his music career, he’s considered a hit musician in his home country with a string of successful songs under his belt.
Why did Kim Lee and Keith Ape breakup?
Kim and Keith have been super tightlipped about their relationship and breakup. However, fans have reason to believe that their relationship came crashing down due to infidelity.
In Bling Empire Season 2, Kim talks about being traumatized over what happened with her ex.
She said hearing about Kevin hooking up with another girl reminded her of the ex who betrayed her. Since Kim’s trust issues run so deep because of the heartache she suffered from her past relationship, she even encouraged Kevin to take a lie detector test to prove his intentions with her.
Although Kim hasn’t outright talked about Keith cheating on her, a lot of people have connected the dots anyway. After all, such severe trust issues regarding infidelity don't just pop up out of nowhere. While she was still in a relationship with Keith, she talked about the relationship in a 2018 interview with Esquire Singapore.
She said, “We keep things private. He’s a private person, and so am I." Although Kim has slightly opened up about the broken relationship with Keith leabing her traumetized, she hasn’t revealed any nitty-gritty details about the actual split in front of the cameras.
Has Keith Ape responded to being mentioned in 'Bling Empire' Season 2 by Kim Lee?
As of now, there has been no response from Keith about being mentioned in Bling Empire Season 2 by Kim. The last time he was active on Instagram was on March 10, 2022 when he posted about new music. His entire Instagram is dedicated to his music career, with no mention of Kim, their breakup, his current dating life, or anything else of that nature.
Season 2 of Bling Empire is available for streaming on Netflix now.