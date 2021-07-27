'Blood Red Sky' Ending Explained: What happened to Elias and Nadja? (SPOILERS)

Blood Red Sky charts Nadja's hair-raising transformation from a doting mother-of-one who suffers from a mysterious, hard-to-treat illness into a ferocious vampire. In one of the first scenes of Blood Red Sky, she gets shot in the chest by a positively sociopathic terrorist named Eightball (Alexander Scheer), and soon enough, all hell breaks loose. Her vicious battle against Eightball is punctuated by scenes showing how the passengers of the plane become vampires.

Blood Red Sky ends with a harrowing scene in which Nadja's son and the apple of her eye, Elias (Carl Anton Koch), blows up the entire aircraft using a teddy bear.

In essence, Elias decides to sacrifice his mother's life and detonate the entire plane before the group of horrific vampires would unleash themselves on society at large. But his clever ploy has one considerable flaw. He detonates the aircraft when a very vampiric Nadja hops out and starts running toward him. Therefore she is already moving away from the plane when it explodes — and we don't see her body afterward.