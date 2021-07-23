Where Was 'Young Royals' Filmed? The Netflix Series Shot in Many Locations

Gone are the days when production companies had to only rely on studios to film in. While actors might love the convenience of shooting in one studio, being able to travel and see the world is a great perk. Plus, some projects require beautiful landscapes and on-location settings to give viewers the true feel of a storyline. And Netflix ’s Young Royals is no exception.

Young Royals has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue for many reasons. For starters, the plot of Prince Wilhelm navigating boarding school life is super relatable. And of course, the cast and scenery have gotten major attention from viewers. In fact, some audience members have been sharing where they think the show was filmed. With places like the United Kingdom and Sweden being top guesses, fans are ready to learn the real deal.

So, where was Young Royals filmed? Read on to get the scoop.