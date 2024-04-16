Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo What Has the 'Blood, Sweat & Heels' Cast Been Up to Since the Show Ended? ''Blood, Sweat & Heels' followed a group of professional women as they pursued their careers and personal lives in New York City. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 15 2024, Published 10:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In January 2014, Bravo debuted a new series called Blood, Sweat & Heels. The show followed a group of professional women as they pursued their careers and personal lives in New York City. Despite only having two seasons, the series was very popular. Bravo hoped to have the series continue longer than the first two seasons, but extenuating circumstances prevented them from doing so. With the Bravo vault now being released, what has the cast been up to since the show ended?

There were multiple reasons why the series didn't continue after Season 2. First, there was the unfortunate passing of one of the show’s stars, Daisy Lewellyn. Daisy passed away after battling bile-duct cancer, a rare type of cancer that affects the liver. Her passing was a heartbreaking one, so it makes sense that the rest of the cast needed time to grieve. There was also an active lawsuit between two cast members that ultimately contributed to the decision not to renew the show.

Arzo Anwar

Having only appeared in Season 2 of Blood, Sweat & Heels, Arzo Anwar made a great impression on the series. Since the series ended, she has continued to focus on her career. Arzo has built a name for herself in the fashion industry. She also owns her own business, by Arzo, where she sells high-end self-care products like candles, bath bombs, and several other products as well.

Brie Bythewood

Brie Bythewood has kept a low profile since leaving after Season 1. Her Instagram is set to private, and her Twitter activity is minimal if used at all. Perhaps the show was too much for her and she chose to leave anything close to the limelight since it ended.

Chantelle Keegans (neé Fraser)

The recently married Chantelle Fraser is now Chantelle Keegans. She married fellow entrepreneur Peter Keegans in 2023. Chantelle now spends her time traveling the world and having a wonderful time doing so, at least based on what’s seen on her Instagram.

Demetria Lucas

A writer dubbed “The Black Carrie Bradshaw,” Demetria Lucas has continued her successful career as a writer and journalist. She dropped her ex-husband’s last name after they divorced and has relocated from the busy streets of New York City to Accra, Ghana.

Geneva Thomas

When it comes to conflict, the one between Geneva Thomas and her fellow cast member Melyssa certainly takes the cake. They had an intense fight during the series that led to a lawsuit in which both women sued each other. Geneva wound up taking responsibility for starting the brawl and was ordered to do community service for assaulting Melyssa. Since then, she has focused on being a success. Geneva has become a global media leader, working with several companies, and was even featured in Forbes.

Melyssa Ford

After winning her lawsuit against Geneva, Melyssa Ford went on to work for Hollywood Unlocked but took a break after getting in a terrible accident. After recuperating, Melyssa started her own podcast and also co-hosts Joe Budden’s podcast.

Mica Hughes