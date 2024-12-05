Home > FYI BCBS Updates Anesthesia Time Limit, Putting Patients on the Hook for More Costs In a nutshell, BCBS will hold certain policyholders financially responsible when anesthesia runs too long. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 5 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

If you’re insured through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), heads up! The company announced on Dec. 1, 2024, that it’s making changes to how billed time units for anesthesia services are evaluated. This update will apply to claims processed on or after Feb. 1, 2025. In the press release, the insurance provider explained that it’s not eliminating coverage for anesthesia entirely.

Instead, it’s shifting how the billed time for these services is calculated. You know, the process that helps patients get through surgical procedures safely and with less stress? While coverage for anesthesia isn’t disappearing, the updated evaluation method could leave you footing a larger portion of the bill for these often costly services. Here’s everything you need to know about Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield’s updated anesthesia time limits and the key exemptions that might apply to you.

What is the Blue Cross Blue Shield updated anesthesia time limit?

BCBS is making a big change for its Anthem policyholders. Patients will now be responsible for covering costs if anesthesia services exceed a set time limit. Essentially, if the reported minutes for anesthesia go over the established cap, BCBS will pass the bill along to the patient.

To determine these time limits, BCBS is using the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Physician Work Time values as a benchmark. CMS has published the physician fee schedule for anesthesia on its website. Any anesthesia minutes that go beyond the allowed amount will be billed to the patient at the CMS-established rate. It’s a shift that could leave some patients paying more out of pocket for longer procedures.

The update applies to anesthesia services during the pre-service evaluations, intra-service period, and post-service period, according to BCBS. The American Society of Anesthesiologists also highlighted in a November 2024 press release that the new duration limits will impact patients in Connecticut, New York, and Missouri, although BCBS’s memo doesn’t specify these locations.

Hell of an announcement the day a healthcare CEO got murdered — Nick (@DudeWherezMaKar) December 4, 2024

What are the exemptions to the BCSB Anthem updated anesthesia time limit?

According to BCBS, the only exclusions to the updated guidelines are patients under the age of 22 and those receiving anesthesia for maternity-related care. However, it’s important to read the fine print of the new guidelines (or contact the insurer directly for clarification), as there may be other limitations that could affect individuals in either of these categories.

THIS IS absolute INSANITY & MISSOURI is on the list. Anthem BCBS won't pay for ANY of a patient's anesthesia when surgery goes longer than a 'certain amount of time' WHAT????? Who decides how long they think your surgery is 'supposed' to take?https://t.co/qb7lf5lMbB — Dana Wright🎙 (@RadioDana) December 4, 2024

The American Society of Anesthesiologists is calling for Anthem to reverse the updated anesthesia time limit.

The updated anesthesia time limit schedule has sparked anger from many, including the American Society of Anesthesiologists, which is now calling for a reversal. The organization warns that under these new guidelines, "Anthem will not pay anesthesiologists for delivering safe and effective anesthesia care to patients who may need extra attention because their surgery is difficult, unusual or because a complication arises."

So it begins.



America healthcare is about to become the hunger games. — PIERRE KING (@heypierreking) December 4, 2024