The fall 2021 season of anime is full of quirky hits and surprising fun. Komi Can't Communicate is a charming series about overcoming social anxiety and Digimon: Ghost Game adds a refreshingly original horror twist to the classic franchise. But if there's one anime that's stood out to me the most as an emotionally resonant and artistically-relatable hit, it's Blue Period on Netflix.I've found myself wanting to watch more slice-of-life anime dramas. 2021 has definitely been the year for me to get into these shows, having seen the premieres of more emotionally-driven anime like Odd Taxi and the final season of the classic shōjo series Fruits Basket. But Blue Period really struck a chord with me. As someone who creates on a daily basis, whether professionally or personally, Blue Period really tapped into some of my own experiences in such a lovely and thoughtful manner.I highly recommend 'Blue Period' on Netflix.This new 2021 series follows Yatora Yaguchi. As a straight-A high school student who comes off as a delinquent, he finds himself feeling empty and despondent when trying to decide on his career path or what he wants in life. But on a chance visit to the art club, he finds himself so deeply moved by a painting that he decides to try his hand at it. He soon becomes so absorbed by painting that he joins the art club, aiming to apply to the Tokyo University of the Arts and become a painter.In the past, I've had anime inspire me to work out, be myself, and follow my dreams. There's no shortage of shows that have instilled positive messages in my daily life. But few have truly called out to the creator in me as Blue Period has in its first few episodes.I've been a writer, both professionally and creatively, for several years now. I also picked up photography during the quarantine and have been cultivating my newfound hobby ever since. In both of these creative fields, I've had my hurdles. I strive to improve all the time, but I hit my slumps and lose my nerve when trying to create some unforgettable masterpiece with each sentence I write and each picture I take.But Blue Period, even by the first two episodes, laid out everything I should be keeping in mind as a creator. Watching Yatora learn the ups and downs of being an artist truly highlighted my own feelings. He learns the inherent difference between painting within the expectations of a professional review and painting something that he loves. Neither is necessarily more important than the other, and it's okay to do both. But it can be so easy to conflate these two things.Yatora's struggle with becoming an artist is so very similar to my own. We both strive to improve our art every day, while also trying to remember that all of our work has value as long as it stems from our passions. As Yatora experiences hurdles and heartbreak while trying to improve, I hope for his success with every episode. But his story and fervor keep on inspiring me to love and appreciate my work even more.\n\nBlue Period stream new episodes every Saturday on Netflix.