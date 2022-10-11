‘A Friend of the Family’: What Was Bob Broberg’s Relationship With Robert Berchtold?

The Peacock drama miniseries A Friend of the Family shows how Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice when she was a child after her abductor ingratiated himself with her parents. The new series also delves into how said abductor Robert "B" Berchtold manipulated the family.

And if you saw the 2017 true-crime documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, you know that Jan’s father, the late Bob Broberg (who passed in 2018), had a sexual relationship with Jan’s abductor. Plus, Jan’s mother, Mary Ann Broberg, had her own affair with him too.