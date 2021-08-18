Gentle King of Painting Bob Ross Was an International Icon, but Who Was His Wife?

The fact that Bob was a very private artist meant that there was a lot the public did not know about him, and Netflix is determined to peel back the layers of his life with its latest documentary, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed. The latest trailer hints at a mysterious dark secret surrounding Bob.

However, it's no secret that Bob Ross Inc., the company in possession of Bob's intellectual property, was seized by Bob's once-business partners (the Kowalskis) from his son and half-brother. The scandal around how his name and likeness were handled after his passing has been widely documented, and this is likely the primary basis of the new Netflix series.

While most enjoy Bob Ross for his soothing voice and optimistic attitude, it's clear there's a lot about him that his audience doesn't know, and this new Netflix documentary will delve into all those facets of his life accordingly. In the meantime, perhaps it's a good day to kick back, relax, and try painting some trees.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed will arrive on Netflix on Aug. 25, 2021.