Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Tragically Died in Late 2023

Nick Carter grew up with four siblings.

Backstreet Boy alum Nick Carter grew up in the pages of various teen magazines, and back home, he had four younger siblings. Eventually, little brother Aaron Carter would make a name for himself as a singer, though his life was tragically cut short when he drowned after taking a combination of difluoroethane (commonly known as duster) and Xanax. Their sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, passed away the following year, but what was her cause of death?

Bobbie Jean died on Dec. 23, 2023. She was 41 years old. Her cause of death was not immediately revealed to the public, but according to USA Today, she was on probation for cocaine possession at the time. The outlet also reported that she was found unresponsive in her home and pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

What was Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death?

According to a report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department in Tampa, Fla. that was obtained by People, Bobbie Jean's cause of death was "intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine." She had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was on the medications propranolol and quetiapine, which are used to treat anxiety and schizophrenia, at the time of her death.

Bobbie Jean's death from an overdose came roughly a year after Aaron's own death. The singer died from an accidental drowning in his bathtub. Another sibling in the brood, singer Leslie Carter, died in 2012 from a drug overdose. According to ABC News, drugs found near Leslie at the time of her death were Olanzapine, which is used to treat schizophrenia, the muscle relaxer Cyclobenzaprine, and Alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication known otherwise as Xanax.

Angel Carter has spoken out about her sister's death.

After Leslie, Aaron, and Bobbie Jean's deaths, Nick and Angel (Aaron's twin sister) were the only siblings left in the family. In April 2025, Angel spoke with Page Six about how her siblings' deaths affected her. She also shared that she believes she was "neglected" as a child and that it actually saved her in the end.

"I spent a lot of time in social settings with my friends and their families, sitting around a dinner table, really talking about our day," she told the outlet. It was being around other families and spending time away from her own that helped her grow up in a different way than her siblings.