NASCAR Hall of Fame Racer Bobby Allison's Sons Tragically Passed Away Years Before He Did

Source: Twitter/@NASCAR

On Nov. 9, 2024, NASCAR star Bobby Allison passed away. He was 86 years old. During his time as a stock car racer and owner, he rose to stardom and remained in the business for almost 30 years. And when the time came, his sons followed in his footsteps. But with his passing come the questions of what happened to Bobby Allison's sons.

At the time of his death, Bobby was the fourth in the list of all-time NASCAR winners. He even made headlines in October 2024 when NASCAR officials ruled a previous race in 1971 in his favor for the first time. Although his NASCAR career technically ended in 1988, Bobby remained a prominent figure in the industry and a name synonymous with wins.

What happened to Bobby Allison's sons?

Bobby had two kids, Robert Clifford (known as Clifford) and Davey Allison, with his wife, Judy Allison. Like Bobby, Clifford was a member of the Alabama Gang in NASCAR and he raced for just a couple of years, until his death in 1992. His car spun out during a practice run on the track and a broken seat caused Clifford's safety harness to malfunction, which resulted in a traumatic and deadly head injury.

Bobby's son and Clifford's brother, Davey, passed away less than a year after Clifford's accident. He was also a NASCAR stock car racer, though his career lasted a bit longer than Clifford's. And his death was not the result of a car accident on the track, but instead a different kind of accident on a raceway.

RIP to the damn man Bobby Allison. Such a sweet man who endured horrific heartbreak. Your boys Davey & Clifford are waiting for you. 😔 pic.twitter.com/iuh8rRYWt9 — Brian Thomerson (@BrianThome40750) November 10, 2024

In July 1993, when he attempted to land his helicopter at the Talladega Superspeedway, he lost control at the last minute and the aircraft crashed. He died the next morning from a head injury from the crash that left him unresponsive, and required an unsuccessful surgery to take the pressure off his brain.

How did Bobby Allison die?

Bobby was 86 years old at the time of his passing. No immediate cause of death was given, and there were no details shared about any ongoing or chronic health issues. Instead, NASCAR announced on Twitter on Nov. 9, Bobby had "peacefully" died in his home. "The NASCAR family mourns the loss of Bobby Allison, who passed away peacefully at home today at the age of 86," NASCAR shared in a post on X.