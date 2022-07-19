Bobby Brown Fathered 7 Kids –– Who Are the Mothers?

La’Princia Brown is Bobby's oldest daughter, who was born in 1989. While Bobby was in the midst of an on-and-off relationship with a woman named Kim Ward, she gave birth to La’Princia.

Bobby and Kim weren’t done having kids at that point just yet though. In 1981, they welcomed Bobby Brown Jr. into the world. He tragically passed away in 2020. The timeline of Bobby and Kim‘s relationship is a little murky because he was already romantically involved with someone else when she was pregnant.