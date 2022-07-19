Distractify
The Brown family on 'Bobby Brown: Every Little Step'
Source: A&E

The Brown family on 'Bobby Brown: Every Little Step'

Here Are the Ages of All of Bobby Brown's Children

Pippa Raga
By

Jul. 19 2022

Musician Bobby Brown is back on TV with his new A&E reality series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. The show, which premiered on May 31, 2022, gives viewers exclusive access to the daily lives of the Brown family “as they move through the triumphs and travails of everyday life and prepare for new adventures.”

Along with being a famous singer-songwriter and the ex-husband of the late, great, Whitney Houston, Bobby is also a father to seven children.

What are the ages of Bobby Brown’s kids? Throughout his illustrious career and colorful personal life, Bobby has fathered seven children with three different women.

Landon Brown

Landon Brown
Source: Getty Images

Landon Brown

Bobby had his first son, Landon Brown, when he was just 17 with Melika Williams Payne in 1986, per Hollywood Life. Landon followed in his dad’s footsteps to also works in the entertainment industry.

La’Princia Brown

La’Princia is Bobby’s oldest daughter. She was born in 1989 during Bobby’s on-again, off-again relationship with La’Princia’s mother, Kim Ward. She tries to remain out of the public eye and we don’t know a lot about her personal life but from her Instagram, it appears La’Princia married TV and media personality Eddie Ray in August 2021.

Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown Jr. (L) and Bobby Brown (R)
Source: Getty Images

Bobby Brown Jr. (L) and Bobby Brown (R)

Kim is also the mom of Bobby’s second-oldest son, Bobby Brown Jr. Bobby Jr. was born in 1991 and always wanted to be a musician like his dad. Tragically, Bobby passed away at the young age of 28 in November 2020, due to an accidental overdose of alcohol, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Bobbi Kristina Brown

Nick Gordon (L) and Bobbi Kristina Brown (R)
Source: Getty Images

Nick Gordon (L) and Bobbi Kristina Brown (R)

Bobbi Kristina was Whitney and Bobby’s only daughter, who they conceived after multiple miscarriages. Bobbi had aspirations to be an entertainer like both of her parents but sadly also passed away at the age of 22.

Cassius Brown

Cassius is Bobby's third son, and his first with third wife Alicia Etheredge. Cassius was born in 2009 and as of this July 19, 2022 writing, is 13 years old. But he’s already showing signs of being a musician. Fans got to see him join Bobby in the recording booth on the June 27 episode of Every Little Step.

Bodhi Brown

Bodhi is Bobby and Alicia’s second child together. She was born in 2015.

Hendrix Estelle Brown

Hendrix was born in 2016 and is Bobby’s youngest child.

Does Bobby Brown get along with his oldest child?

In an interview with VladTV, Landon said that it was “fun” but “a lot sometimes” to grow up as the son of Bobby Brown. He described how, as a child, he realized that his dad was a big deal when his teachers would slip him their phone number to give to Bobby.

But despite his father's fame and busy schedule, the father and son were still close. “He came to pick me up all the time. Take me around the world. We spent my seventh birthday in Japan and a few of my birthdays in Atlanta where he had the Ninja Turtles show up and that was pretty cool when I was a kid," Landon told VladTV.

Landon, who is also a singer, songwriter, and rapper, released his debut single, “Again” in 2021 and per IMDb, he has also been involved in a few movies, working as an assistant director in 2011’s Post Script and as a sound designer on 2018’s The Nightmare Pill.

