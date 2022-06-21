Distractify
Bobby Brown Jr.
Bobby Brown Jr. Had a Famous Father, but Who Was His Mother?

Stephanie Harper
By

Jun. 21 2022

Bobby Brown Jr., son of famous singer, songwriter, and performer Bobby Brown, sadly passed away in 2020 from an accidental overdose. At the time, he was 28 years old and his body was discovered unresponsive by the woman he was dating.

Because of his famous father, many want to know more about what Bobby's personal life was like before his tragic passing. Who is Bobby Brown Jr.'s mother?

Landon Brown, Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobby Brown
Who is Bobby Brown Jr.'s mother? Meet Kim Ward.

Kim Ward is Bobby Jr.'s mother. She met Bobby Jr.'s father, Bobby Brown Sr., when she was around 12 years old. According to Boston Magazine, she said, “At the time, he probably wasn’t the cutest. There was something about him I just wanted.”

A family friend named Beirout Cummings spoke about Kim and Bobby Sr.'s young love, saying, “Kim was the person who kept Bobby grounded. She never cared about his money. If they got in an argument, she would cuss him out, whereas everybody else around him became yes-men.”

Whitney Houston
Kim and Bobby Sr. went on to date for 11 years on-and-off. Things came to an abrupt halt when she found out he had a romantic connection with none other than Whitney Houston. Kim candidly spoke about the end of her relationship with Bobby Sr. in connection to his new found love with Whitney.

She said, “I feel like the only thing Whitney had over me was a pretty smile; she had that nice set of teeth. I was a little bit younger then. I’m 36 now, so that’s how I felt. [I wasn’t] thinking about her money, her power, I didn’t know none of that. I wasn’t thinking about her credibility.”

1992 was a complicated year for Kim as it’s the year she welcomed Bobby Jr. into the world … and also the year Bobby Sr. officially married Whitney.

Bobby Brown
What is Kim Ward up to now in 2022? Here's an update.

According to TV Guide Time, Kim has done her best to stay out of the public spotlight. Keeping away from media scrutiny seems to be the way she chooses to live her life in this day and age.

While she was involved with Bobby Sr., she was the center of attention for many years. Now, she seems more comfortable keeping to herself. She hasn't been involved in any other public relationships since then, either. If you're hoping to follow her on social media, you're out of luck there, too.

Bobby Brown
What about Bobby Brown Jr.‘s siblings?

Bobby Jr. wasn’t Bobby Sr.'s only child. Kim and Bobby Sr. share another daughter named La’Princia Brown.Bobby Sr. also has Landon, whose mother is a woman named Melika Payne.

Lastly, Bobbi Kristina Brown was Bobby Jr.'s half-sister. Bobby Sr. shared her with Whitney before Bobbi Kristina’s passing in 2015. Bobbi Kristina was discovered unconscious in a bathtub inside her home that year. Her death was considered eerily similar to the death of her mother, Whitney.

