'Bobby Brown: Every Little Step' Fans Want to Know More About La'Princia Brown's Husband
The new A&E reality series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step has given viewers full access to the Grammy Award-winning R&B artist and his family. Naturally, that's resulted in some curiosity about them and their loved ones. One of the people fans are most curious about is La'Princia Brown's husband, Eddie Ray.
La'Princia is Bobby's eldest daughter and the first of two children he had with Kim Ward. Her wedding was featured in the first episode of Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, entitled "New Beginnings," as Bobby prepared to walk her down the aisle. Read on for what's been publicly stated about her relationship with Eddie, and if you missed the episode, you can catch up on A&E's website.
Is Bobby Brown's oldest daughter married?
As depicted on the show, La'Princia Brown married Eddie Ray last year, after the two had been dating since 2011. The wedding was attended by her father, stepmother Alicia Etheredge-Brown, several siblings, and other family members.
According to Essence, Bobby even performed part of his hit "Every Little Step" (after which the A&E series is named) at the reception! It was definitely a joyous occasion.
The happy couple are still together today, and while La'Princia and Eddie aren't the central focus of the TV show, they still make appearances, along with her half-brother Landon. Landon was seen in "New Beginnings" and was the focus of the third episode, "Like Father, Like Son," as he hoped to get a gig as his dad's background vocalist.
Eddie posted a clip from the wedding episode on his Instagram, in which he awkwardly tried to explain to his father-in-law how much he loves La'Princia. Bobby wasn't that impressed, but it's the thought that counts!
Who is La'Princia Brown's husband, Eddie Ray?
Fans wanting more details about Eddie only need to scour the internet, because he's a successful media personality and podcast host. He's the force behind Raydiant Media which has several podcasts, including the appropriately named "Eddie & Friends."
He also posts vlogs and various challenges on his YouTube channel. Many of the latter involve hot sauces or other spicy foods, so he's pretty fearless!
Eddie and La'Princia became engaged in 2016, after which she posted some incredibly sweet words about him on her blog. "I’ve never felt more protected and loved by anyone else," she enthused, adding that, "My fiancé gives me the strength to believe in myself, making me a better person for him and other people in my life."
Having been together for over a decade, the duo clearly are head over heels for each other — and thanks to Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, people have gotten to see their big day first-hand. Hopefully A&E's reality show will continue to give fans glimpses into their adorable relationship.
Bobby Brown: Every Little Step airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on A&E.